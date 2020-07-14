Rupali Ganguly Says She Couldn't Look At Herself As She Gained Weight After Giving Birth

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame Rupali Ganguly is set to make her comeback with Anupamaa. The show marks her return to the TV industry after 7 years of a sabbatical from acting. In an interview with an online portal, Rupali revealed what made her say yes to the role and also opened up on her reasons for taking a break from work in the first place.

Rupali Ganguly reveals reason for taking a break from acting

Revealing why she took a break from work for 7 years, Rupali Ganguly said that she gained weight after giving birth to her child 7 years ago. She said that her body changed and she could not look at herself. The actor added that she was scared of stepping out of the house because she kept thinking about what other people would say.

ALSO READ | Rupali Ganguly 'could Never Expect A Better Comeback' Than 'Anupamaa'; Read Why

She thought that if she did not want to look at herself and question, why other people would want to. The actor said that her self-doubt started creeping in at that moment. Talking about Sarabhai 2.0, Rupali Ganguly said that she somehow managed to get out but realised that she did not want to leave her child alone. She further revealed that when an offer would come up, she would quote 'ridiculous figures' and turned it down.

Talking about what made her say yes to the character now, Rupali said that it genuinely struck a chord with her when she heard the narration for Anupamaa. She said that it was a 'dream role' for any actor. The show depicts the struggles and hardships of a housewife and how she deals with them.

ALSO READ | 'Anupamaa' Serial Timings: Rupali Ganguly's Comeback Show On Star Plus Gets Postponed

She revealed that it was her husband who pushed her to take the role after she told him about the opportunity. Rupali Ganguly said that her husband told her to 'go live her dream' and even made her realise that such opportunities come once in a lifetime and that she should definitely go for it. Talking about why she rejected roles before this, Ganguly said that she was offered a lot of comical roles after Monisha, but she did not want to accept because they were not 'as exciting'.

ALSO READ | Rupali Ganguly Happy About 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Re-runs, Calls It 'great Stress Buster'

ALSO READ | Annu Kapoor To Make Comeback On TV After Decade; Joins Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.