Rupali Ganguly 'could Never Expect A Better Comeback' Than 'Anupamaa'; Read Why

Rupali Ganguly of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Parvarish and Sanjeevani fame will be seen next in the remake of a Bengali series by the name Sreemoyee. Rupali Ganguly will essay the role of Anupamaa in the titular name in a daily show on Star Plus. The story revolves around the ‘homemaker’ in the family. She is devoted to her loved ones, but her input is not appreciated by the family in return.

Rupali Ganguly's television comeback with Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly is making her television comeback with Anupamaa. Her acting career was on an all-time high after her stint with Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. The actress was seen in a comic role in the popular television serial. Furthermore, Anupamaa marks her return to the industry after a break of seven long years.

In an interview with a news publication, Rupali Ganguly revealed that she is extremely joyous on making the comeback with the channel. Rupali, however, added that she has been having fun on her leave from work and will definitely need some time to come back and adjust. Rupali Ganguly added that her return will not be easy, as seven years change a person.

Rupali Ganguly believes she could not have asked for a better opportunity. During the interview, she mentioned that her role as a mother is relatable as she does not have to pretend to be one. The character she is essaying is of a similar age. She can be herself when in front of the camera. She is overwhelmed that she gets to do her comeback with the same director as her debut project, Rajan Shahi. She feels proud of what he has done so far with his career.

According to reports, Rupali Ganguly is essaying the role of a woman who is in her mid-40s. When asked if she feels anxious about essaying the age of Anupamaa, Rupali denied and spoke otherwise. She said that she is proud to essay someone so out of the box. She would have never imagined a protagonist of such age on Indian TV series.

Watch the trailer of the show Anupamaa with Rupali Ganguly in the lead

