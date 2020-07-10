Annu Kapoor To Make Comeback On TV After Decade; Joins Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa'

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is all set to be a part of Star Plus' upcoming show, Anupamaa starring Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor- Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. A source close to a leading entertainment daily revealed that Annu Kapoor has already kick-started his shoot for the show and that his character will be very entertaining in Anupamaa. The source further revealed that Annu Kapoor's character will play a crucial role in Anupamaa's life.

With Anupamaa, Annu Kapoor is all set to make a comeback to the small screen after a good long gap of ten years. Annu Kapoor is remembered for hosting the vocal reality show Antakshari from 1993 to 2006. Kapoor was also a part of the television program titled Khari-Khari. He then carved a niche for himself in Bollywood too, as he appeared in films like Vicky Donor, Jolly LLB 2, Dream Girl.

Rupali Ganguly, on the other hand, is making a comeback after seven years with Anupamaa. While speaking to leading news daily, Rupali Ganguly asserted that mothers are the most 'taken for granted' people and added that after watching this show, the audience will realise what struggles they go through. Rupali also revealed that her son is seven years old, and she is back to work. The actor continued that she wanted to come back with a show that her son would proudly watch and said that Anupamaa is that show.

About Anupamaa cast:

Anupamaa is being produced under the banner of Rajan Shahi's, Directors Kut. Anupamaa cast includes a bunch of actors like Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Paras Kalnawat among others. The show is a remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Anupamaa chronicles the tale of a homemaker- Anupamaa, who has very much dedicated herself to keep her family merry. However, she never gets the respect she deserves. Rupali Ganguly's character traces the exceptional story of sacrifice and love.

Reportedly, the show was supposed to premiere before the lockdown and a promo was also released. However, due to the pandemic, the release was put to a halt. Anupamaa is all set to air on July 13, 2020, on television.

