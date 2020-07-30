'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz Shares The Safety Measures Taken On Sets

TV actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who is currently seen in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke alongside Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, recently got candid on the safety measures which are being taken on the sets of the show during his interaction with a portal. Ruslaan who also became a father recently was quipped on the risk which the actors might face as the shooting of their show resumes amidst the pandemic. To this, Ruslaan assured that the safety measures on the sets of his show are 10 times more than what it is at his home.

Ruslaan Mumtaaz says he can fall sick at his home rather than the sets

The actor revealed that he had to convince himself about the scenario before he started shooting for the show and after shooting for a month, he got assured that the precautionary measures have deemed the sets to be absolutely safe. He also added that everything is so safe on the sets of his show that it is not possible for anyone to be infected here. Instead, the MP3 actor added that there are more chances of him being infected at his own home as his domestic help occasionally steps out to bring the groceries and that's how he may have a higher chance of getting sick while at home.

Ruslaan Mumtaaz on the safety measures on sets

The Balika Vadhu actor added that the safety rules and precautions are much safer on the sets of his show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. He said that all the cast and crew members are thoroughly checked which includes the detailed checking of their temperature as well as the oxygen level. The Jee Le Zara actor went on to say that all the crew and cast members along with their belongings are sanitized completely before they can enter the sets. He also revealed that everyone's temperature and oxygen levels are also checked within a gap of 3 to 4 hours on the sets. He added that there is a lot more safety and disciplinary measures on the sets of his show than his own house.

