Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Feb 15: Will Kanak Be Able To Destroy Gehna?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 15 episode begins with Gehna entering her room and recalling how Anant helped her to find the thief. She also remembers the moment when she slapped Sagar for stealing her jewellery. Anant sees Gehna smiling and asks what happened. Lost in her thoughts, Gehna continues smiling. She goes on to thank him for helping her to prove her innocence. Gehna offers Anant a thank you coffee.

Later on, Kanak and Hema meet Sagar and celebrate their victory. Kanak and Hema reveal that they had already seen Anant and knew what he would do. They plan a huge trap for Gehna. Kanak says her next plan will not only shock Gehna but the entire Desai family. Kanak and Hema head home for the winner announcement. The former says that once she beomes the Yogya Bahu, the family will get a huge surprise.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update February 12: Gehna tries to prove her innocence

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 15

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Tiya calls Gehna and Anant for the winner announcement. Kakaji and Tiya calculate Gehna, Hema and Kanak's expenses. Kanak thinks she will be the winner. Baa compliments each Bahu on their talent and the work they did. She says Kanak cares for everyone's health and Hema made sure the house was clean and kids were happy.

Talking about Gehna, Baa says she saved her bangles and also did not disrespect anyone. After calculation, Baa declares Hema has been disqualified. Hema alters her expenses and savings. Everyone gets shocked. Baa asks Gehna and Kanak how much they saved. After the calculation, Kanak saves more than Gehna but the latter gets the savings from her piggy bank.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 11: Who will become the Yogya Bahu?

Before Baa could announce the name of the Yogya Bahu, Kanak says she wants to tell something. She reveals that Gehna earned extra money by stitching other's clothes. Kanak questions Gehna in front of everyone. Baa says she won't say anything. Baa reveals that Hiral stole her money.

Baa slaps Hiral in front of everyone. Sapan apologises to everyone and says he will repay the money to Gehna. He says he will start practicing medicine again. Later on, Baa announces that Gehna has become the Yogya Bahu. On losing to Gehna, Kanak makes a call and decides to destroy the family.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for February 10: Anant motivates Gehna

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 9: Anant gets mad at Gehna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.