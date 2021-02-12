'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 11: Who Will Become The Yogya Bahu?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 11 episode begins with Kakaji telling Kanak to clean the floor as Gehna's both hands are busy. Kanak gets shocked and everyone is surprised to see Kanak do the work. Hema thinks Kanak would hand her the work so she makes an excuse and goes to the kitchen.

While cleaning the floor, Kanak breaks one of her nail extensions. She gets furious and stares at Gehna with anger. Kakaji says it was amazing seeing Gehna and Kanak work together. Kanak goes to her room and cleans herself. Later on, Hema comes to her room and adds more to the fire.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hema fakely says she felt bad for Kanak. The latter gets mad at her for leaving her alone and acting innocent. Hema starts crying and says it all happened because of Gehna. Kanak decides to destroy Gehna.

In the living room, Baa shows Mrs Doshi her new bangles. The latter loves it and asks her to show her the design. Baa removes the bangle and forgets to wear it back. Mrs Doshi steals it. Baa, Kanak, Hema and Gehna see her stealing the bangle. Baa tells them to get her bangle back without accusing her.

Hema tries to steal Mrs Doshi's purse but the latter sees her and asks her to leave. Kanak tries to indulge Mrs Doshi in gossip talks but the latter makes fun of her in front of everyone. Hansa Behen says the party is getting boring. Gehna proposes to show magic. She asks Mrs Doshi to open her purse.

On opening the purse, everyone sees Baa's bangle in it. Gehna says she did the magic and transferred it there. Everyone lauds Gehna and Baa feels proud of her. Later, it is revealed that this was all a test by Baa for all three bahus. Baa and Bapuji cut the cake made by Gehna in the microwave.

After the cake cutting, Baa announces that she will declare the yogya bahu winner tomorrow. Kanak and Hansa make plans to fail Gehna. Gehna worries about the result. However, Anant boosts her confidence. Later on, Kanak and Hema plot another plan against Gehna.

