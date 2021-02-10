'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 9: Anant Gets Mad At Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 9 episode begins with Anant getting mad at Gehna for hiding the truth from him. He leaves his friend's wedding saying he is not feeling well. Back at home, Hema and Kanak start plotting another plan against Gehna. When Hiral returns home, Baa asks her if everything was fine.

Hiral snaps back at Baa and tells her to worry about Gehna and not her. She says Gehna has been out for a long time now. At the same time, Anant returns home from the wedding. Kanak asks him if he knows where Gehna is. Anant furiously denies. Gehna enters the house. Everyone senses tension between Gehna and Anant.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak asks Gehna to start preparing for the dinner. However, Bapuji asks Gehna to first deal with Anant as he looks in a bad mood. Gehna makes coffee for Anant and takes it into the room. On seeing Gehna, Anant gets furious and orders her to stay back. He says he needs to talk to her.

Gehna finds ways to leave the room, but Anant stands firmly on his order. He starts questioning Gehna. He asks her why she needed extra 7000 rupees. Gehna stands silently in front of him. Anant asks Gehna if Kanak or Hema had come into her room, she denies and says that someone else had. However, she doesn't take the name.

Baa overhears Anant and Gehna's fight. She interrupts them and says Hiral had come into the room but no one saw her stealing the money. Anant says he will go and talk to Hiral but Gehna stops him. Baa says she will investigate the entire situation. Gehna decides to talk to Sapan about Hiral.

When she goes to their room, she sees Hiral and Sapan fighting again. Hiral lashes out at Sapan for being a bad doctor. Gehna tries to calm him down. She suggests Sapan to start practising medicine again. Sapan says he has lost his confidence. Later on, Kanak and Hema try to take more 2000 rupees from Gehna but she denies it.

Anant and Gehna teach kids how to make cookies. Later on, Anant teaches Gehna how to use to microwave. He also apologises to Gehna for his behaviour. He asks her to pull his ears.

