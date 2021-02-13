'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update February 12: Gehna Tries To Prove Her Innocence

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 12 episode begins with Kanak telling Jamuna that they went to the temple to do puja on this special day. She says as an elder daughter in law, it’s her responsibility to teach this house's tradition to Hema and Gehna. Jamuna says Kanak is right. Kanak then says there is a black mark on Gehna’s necklace. Hansa replies saying it’s duplicate one, not a gold necklace. A surprised Jamuna states that’s not possible because she gave the original gold necklace to Gehna for her marriage. Hansa’s daughter in law chips in saying if her mother-in-law is saying this is duplicate, then it must be duplicate only.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 12 episode written update

Hansa says she is sure that it’s duplicate not real gold. Hiral recalls how they changed Gehna’s jewels with duplicate ones. Hansa asks Gehna to remove the necklace and proves to everyone that it’s duplicate. Kanak asks if Jamuna gave the duplicate jewel to Gehna for her marriage. Jamuna gets angry hearing her and tells her to think before saying anything and says she gave original gold jewels only.

Hiral asks Gehna about the original jewels. Gehna says she doesn’t know anything and says for the first time after her marriage, she wore this necklace. Hema asks her where are the original jewels. Chetan says Gehna would have sold them. Anant says Gehna wouldn't do something like that. Hansa requests him to ask Gehna about the original jewels, instead of taking a stand for her. Gehna says she really doesn’t know anything.

Hema gets angry at Gehna, stating she doesn’t even deserve to stay in this house. Anant then shouts at Hema. Paresh asks her to stop. Anant says it’s also possible that someone stole Gehna’s original jewels. Hansa says it’s also possible that Gehna gave those original jewels to her village people. But, Anant disagrees.

Kanak then interrupts asking what's happening here. Hema says Gehna is a dangerous person and that she can’t stay with her. Jamuna gives 24 hours time to Gehna and tells her to prove her innocence within that time. Gehna asks what Jamuna will do if she proves her innocence to which Jamuna says the real culprit will get punished, no matter what. Hansa says she won’t leave the house until the truth comes out.

Praful asks Jamuna what she thinks about Gehna. Jamuna says she knows what is the truth, but Gehna will have to prove her innocence. Kanak and Hema dream about becoming the best daughters-in-law. Kanak tells Sagar that today Gehna showed one magic show, now it’s her turn.

Kanak and her allies wake up hearing knocking sounds and get a letter delivered to their door. That letter tells them to admit the truth. Hema gets afraid and Kanak says Anant did this to prove Gehna’s innocence. But Anant too comes there with one letter and blames Kanak for the letter issue. He says tomorrow he is going to call the cops to catch the real culprit. Praful says calling the police is necessary. Gehna and Anant smile at each other. Hema thinks Kanak will escape somehow and in the end, she and Sagar will end up in trouble. She says she will reveal the truth to Jamuna.

