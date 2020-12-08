'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update | December 7: Hema Tries To Teach Gehna A Lesson

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a much-acclaimed daily soap produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The show premiered at Star Plus on October 19, 2020. The series stars Nadia Himani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Sneha Jain in lead roles. Talking about the daily soap, read here to learn about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 December 7 episode.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

The episode begins with Baa announcing that the family will celebrate Khetlaji Pooja and asks everyone to begin with the preparations. Hema smirks and tells Baa that since only the family will participate in it they should not hold this pooja for the maid. For saying this, Ananth scolds her and says that Gehna is a member of the family as well. Then Bapuji comes and asks Hiral to go to the kitchen to start the preparation of the holy Prasad. Baa hands Radhika a lovely pendant later on.

She also adds that her family has been invited to dinner and asks tells Radhika to contact her. Ananth and Radhika both become shy and go into their respective quarters. Ananth bumps into Gehna along the way, which causes the latter to fall down. But halfway, Ananth stops her. She excuses herself shyly and tells him she's going to go to the kitchen now. Ananth asks her if she is not going to attend Pooja, to which she responds that if she was a part of the family, she would certainly be.

Ananth informs her that she does not think that way and assures her that she is a member indeed. Then Gehna goes on to cook some Khichdi. Baa tells Radhika later that she wants to do a little ritual with her and Ananth, which is done when the alliance of a couple is fixed. Gehan enthusiastically embraces and congratulates her. Then Baa brings an exquisite collection of jewellery and offers it to Gehna. Tiya is pleased to see Gehna having the set and goes to Hema to show it to her.

On the other hand, Kanak plans to break Aman and Gehna's alliance so that she burns and replaces the original documents posted by Aman's courier with the other one. Tiya reaches out to Hema and shows the package to her. Hema gets angry seeing that since they never get anything, Gehna keeps getting expensive things from the family. In order to calm herself, she attempts to teach her a lesson. The episode ends with Hema adding the whole bottle of red pepper in the Khichdi she prepared.

