'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 20: Gopi Is Happy To See Ahem

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a drama series produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. It premiered at Star Plus on October 19, 2020. The series stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nadia Himani and Sneha Jain in the leading roles. Talking about the daily soap, read here to learn about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 20 episode.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

The episode begins with Kanak teasing Hiral saying she's wearing the same lehenga today she wore last year. Hiral says she's wearing it for the first time. But Hema refuses to inform her that she even shared a picture in her social media account and was about to reveal it to her, but Hiral leaves from there.

Gehna prayed to God and saw that Piyush, Sanchi were staring at the sweets. She then goes to them and says that these sweets are going to be so good and stops them when they try to take the sweets telling them that they can have it after pooja. Sagar looks at Gehna and thinks that nobody can save her from him today. She knows that he looks at her and feels awkward, and she prays to God to protect her from the evil guy.

Sagar says he doesn't feel like he's going to attend and she wonders if she's supposed to go without him. Guruji begins the pooja. Kokila, Gopi and Anant are waiting for Ahem. Anant comes in disguised form in front of Gopi Kaka and introduces himself as Gopi's brother, and she fainted during Dandiya, even before fainting, just taking his name. Gopi Kaka soon escapes from there.

Gehna was about to follow him, but Anant stops her and shows himself to her. She's shocked to see Anant there. He says let Ahem go first, they're not supposed to follow him now. Kokila prays to God today to reconcile her with her son. Gopi feels like Ahem is there and is happy to see him. Kanak says that hero number 1 is here. Urmila sees Ahem and thinks he's Jaggy, but Kokila tells her and Hetal the truth. Anant and Gehna are smiling to see Ahem and Gopi.

