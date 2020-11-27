'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov. 26: Sagar Apologizes To Gehna

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 26 episode kick starts with a scene where Hema is seen leaving the house. She is very furious and pretends to take the children along with her as well. Baa asks her to wait and Hema thinks she is going to stop her from going. Baa mentions that she is tearing the family apart and must leave. Anant then asks Sagar to beg for Gehna's forgiveness or leave the house with Hema as well. Read ahead to know what took place further in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

Fans then see Baapuji getting involved in the whole matter. Finally, Sagar apologises to Gehna and tries to touch her feet. Gehna hesitates but Sagar proceeds to touch her feet. Kanak gets irritated looking at the whole scene and finally, Gehna runs out of the living room.

Gehna is still hurt

Gehna is then seen crying and she remembers how Sagar molested her previously. She is trying to do some work but is not able to. Back in the living room, Baapuji adds that for Gehna's father, his daughter was his entire life and he is furious as to how they treated her. Then Anant comes to console her and mentions that he will protect her forever.

Hema is angry

Hema is then seen crying in front of Pankaj, Chetan, Hiral, and Kanak that her brother - Sagar was insulted badly by Gehna and Ananth. She then adds that she is also angry on Anat on how they treated Sagar. Hema thinks that her brother never molested Gehna. Hema then mentions that she thinks that Gehna is a maid and that her brother must not need to apologise to a maid.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot

In the last scene, fans see Gehna walk into the room to help Baapuji and give him his medicines. Baapuji adds that Gehna is the best member of the family and that he loves her a lot. Anant then enters the room and says he wants to marry Gehna. The episode ends here.

