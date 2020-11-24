'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 23: Gopi & Ahem Talk About Their Future

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 23 episode starts with a shot of Gopi and Ahem. The two are having a conversation and Gopi mentions to Ahem that her husband is now Jaggi. She adds that Jaggi took care of her when Ahem had left 5 years ago and that Ahem couldn't take his place in her life now. Read ahead to know what happens next in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

Fans then see Kanak creating trouble for Gopi in the family. Anant and Kokila mention to Kanak that Gopi can handle family issues and that Kanak should not interfere in their family matter. The scene shifts back to Gopi and she mentions that she just wants Ahem to unite with Kokila as she misses him a lot. Ahem then looks at Gehna and asks her if she has anything to say to him. Gehna gets all emotional and proceeds to go pack his bag.

Gehna is in tears

Gehna then says loudly what she is packing for him and Ahem mentions that she doesn't need to talk that loudly. Gehna then starts crying and Ahem comes and comforts her. He mentions that he doesn't want to see her crying when he is leaving and asks her to cheer up. He then thanks Gehna for saving his life and adds that he will come back to see her soon. Gopi and Anant then enter the room and see Gehna hugging Jaggi.

Anant mentions Gehna is her favourite sister

Anant asks Jaggi to take care of Gehna and mentions that she is his favourite sister. Jaggi complies and Gehna adds that she has to live all alone now. Gopi mentions to Gehna that she is not alone and always has Lord Krishna by her side. Everyone hugs each other. Meanwhile, Jamuna gets very worried about the Modi family and their future. Hiral adds that all is good and that she need not to worry.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot

Overhearing Hiral and Jamuna's conversation, Kanak thinks that Hiral is using everyone. On the other hand, Jamuna is also worried about how Kokila will handle the situation and thinks that Gopi is brave enough to master anything. In the end, fans see Anant cheering Gehna as well. The show ends on a happy note.

