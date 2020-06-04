Sakshi Tanwar Reviews Kavita Kaushik's Short Film 'Do Not Dream', Says 'Very Well Made'

Kavita Kaushik's short film titled Do Not Dream was unveiled on May 22, 2020. Do Not Dream is about the girl who is agonized by bad dreams as she is home alone during the COVID-19 lockdown. While Kavita Kaushik's short film received many praises from fans, actor Sakshi Tanwar, also made a special video and talked about her fellow friend's film, Do Not Dream.

In a video shared by Kavita on her social media handle, fans caught a glimpse of Sakhi Tanwar's sweet message about the film. In it, Sakshi Tanwar says, "If you're in lockdown and can not sleep in the night, do one thing, watch a film. I can guarantee you, after watching the film, you will definitely not feel sleepy. Do Not Dream. My sweet friend Kavita Kaushik has made it along with Ronit and Abhinav. The film is very well made (bohot achi bani hai) You can watch the film on Kavita Kaushik's YouTube channel. Be at home, stay home, but, -Do Not Dream."

Watch Sakshi Tanwar's video here:

Kavita Kaushik had earlier shared the poster of the film, Do Not Dream, on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "So excited to share our short film with you all soon ! Team of three @ashukla09 @justronnit and me ❤🙏 khoob hasaaya hai na ab I hope dara bhi du 👹💀 love you all." The poster has the quote which says that "Monsters are real, ghosts are real too. They live inside us and sometimes they win."

As of now, Kavita's film, Do Not Dream has 9.7K views within a week of its release. One of the viewers dropped a comment which read, "When a director pours all in a short film what is stretched in a commercial film, it not only does justice to his own desk, but to the team. Moving from the first scene to the last frame, it keeps the nerves tense and maintains rising suspense making the watcher hold his breath to see what next. The film gives a breeze of relief just short of the end to realize it was only a dream followed with horror punch when the protagonist finds a dream was also reality. Abhinav, your directional skills need no quantification and Kavita, you carried and lived each frame and without your impeccable performance film could have been subdued, big applause for you."

