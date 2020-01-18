Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Criticises Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma For Their THIS

Bigg Boss and gossip, both these terms go hand in hand in any season. Bigg Boss 13 is not an exception in the trend. The reality show has gathered a lot of publicity this season. Thanks to its drama and gossip packed episodes. Bigg Boss 13 has raised some eyebrows this season for many reasons. Owing to the wide fan base and immense popularity amongst them, the show had to extend for five weeks. A lot has happened this week on the show and host Salman Khan has admonished the housemates for their actions.

From Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s ugly fight and housemates getting emotional after meeting their family members, this week has seen very high octane drama. This weekend the drama is set to go a notch above when host Salman Khan will interact with the housemates. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s budding romance has grabbed several eyeballs. Paras and Mahira’s parents have warned them to maintain some distance between them. Paras’s mom also reminded him of his girlfriend Akansha Puri.

Host Salman Khan made a shocking revelation on the promos of Weekend Ka Vaar episode that left everyone shocked. The actor told Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma that their actions are looking more than friendship. He also revealed that Paras’s girlfriend Akansha also called him out of concern to ask about what is happening in the show. He also said that Paras, in a letter to his girlfriend has said that he is just using Mahira for the show.

On these allegations, Paras got irritated and blamed the creatives for spreading such baseless rumours after which Salman Khan lashed out at him. Salman Khan seemed to be getting angry on Paras for his reply. He even said Paras to watch his tone and not to talk in such tone with him.

