Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Mahira Enact Vishal-Madhurima Fight, Fans React

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing numerous twists and turns in the upcoming episodes that have to keep all the fans hooked on with anticipation. While there are some tense instances in the house which creates a lot of turmoil between the housemates, it sure does have its funny moments too. It is not a hidden fact that the whole Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh fiasco often takes an ugly turn inside the house. So it was quite an interesting thing to witness when contestants Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma had enacted the fight of the former lovebirds in the house. A recent video of the two prepping for the final act has been receiving loads of appreciation by the fans.

Rashami lauded for enacting Vishal

The video has Rashami acting as Vihal while Mahira is essaying the role of Madhurima. The whole scene is being witnessed by Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Rashami and Mahira can be seen nailing the mannerisms of Vishal and Madhurima during the prep. The fans have been lauding Rashami who effortlessly mimics Vishal in the video. The task in question was during the promotional visit of the star cast of Chhapaak where the contestants had to mimic each other and recreate some iconic moments inside the house. Check out some of their reactions.

The recent episode will see Salman Khan furious at Paras Chhabra

Talking about the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan will be seen furious at contestant Paras Chhabra. He will also make some shocking revelations about the contestant that he is just using his close friend Mahira inside the house for the game. Salman will further tell Paras that his girlfriend outside the house, Akanksha Puri has told him to enquire about the real truth. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Vote Can End Journey Of Vishal Or Madhurima, Netizens Predict

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Calls Shehnaaz Gill 'weak' And 'not Trustworthy'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Makes An Endearing Revelation About Sidharth Shukla

Promo Courtesy: Madhurima Tuli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.