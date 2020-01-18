Bigg Boss 13: Host Salman Khan Asked Madhurima Tuli And Vishal Aditya Singh To Leave

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the show so far. Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is known to be someone who cannot tolerate violence among contestants. That is the main reason why the host lashed out at Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for their display of aggression. In the previous episode, Madhurima Tuli attacked Vishal Aditya Singh on his backside using a frying pan. It was seen that before Madhurima got violent, Vishal had thrown water on her for constantly taunting him and calling him "behenji".

The makers of the show have dropped the promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the video, Salman Khan expressed his disappointment towards Madhurima Tuli's violent outburst. Salman Khan also pulled up Vishal Aditya Singh and said "Dekho, taali humesha do haath se bajti hai". (You can never clap with just one hand).

Salman Khan also reminded Vishal Aditya Singh of their previous conversation where Salman asked Vishal to take care of Madhurima Tuli and also to respect her. Salman Khan said "Yeh izzat?" (is this respect?). Salman also asked the visuals to cut to the footage where Vishal was throwing water on Madhurima's face.

Watch the promo here

On the other hand, Madhurima's mother Vijaya Pant Tuli condemned her daughter's violent behaviour. In an interview with a media publication, Vijaya Pant said that she is totally against violence and she totally condemned it. She also said that she did not support her daughter's behaviour. Vijaya pant said that Vishal kept poking her and that is when Madhurima lost her cool. Vijaya Pant said that she loved both Vishal and Madhurima and they are equally close to her.

