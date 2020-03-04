Salman Khan Treats His 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Crew With THIS Delicious Beverage

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his next movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As per recent media reports, the shooting of the movie is going on track and the news of it wrapping up will be out soon. The report further states that Salman Khan often treats his entire Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai crew with homemade food as he prefers healthy food.

The report also revealed that Salman Khan also treated his Radhe crew with delicious lassi. Salman Khan reportedly liked the taste of lassi from a place in Mumbai. He liked it so much that he treated his entire crew with it. Salman Khan is known among fans for his caring nature and as a man who wears his heart on his sleeves.

Salman Khan has previously launched actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Suraj Pancholi, Zareen Khan and many more. Recently, Gautam Gulati, who is also a part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, revealed that Salman Khan has offered him two more movies.

Gautam Gulati in an interview confirmed that the shooting these projects will start only after the completion of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Diya Aur Bati Hum actor also praised Salman Khan’s acting prowess. He said that the Kick star is very confident professionally and manages to complete his scenes only in one take.

About the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan himself. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020. The pictures of muhurat pooja were shared by Disha Patani on social media. Have a look at it here:

