'Bigg Boss 14' Promo: Salman Khan’s BTS Video Will Make One Pumped Up For The Show

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian television currently. The audiences are also waiting with bated breath to see the host Salman Khan entice his fans once again this year. Recently, the channel released a new BTS video of the megastar shooting for a promo of the show.

Salman Khan's BTS video from the Bigg Boss 14 promo

The video shows Salman striking varied poses for the promo along with a broom and various other props. The Dabangg 3 actor can also be seen in conversation with some crew members regarding a scene in the promo. Donning a full-sleeved black t-shirt and grey track pants, the actor can be seen at his energetic best in the same.

Sharing the video, the channel captioned it stating, 'Here's a sneak peek of the Asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan!

#BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday Raat 9 Baje, Sirf #Colors par.' Take a look at the new BTS video of Salman which may make one even more excited for the show.

The contestants to be quarantined before entering the house

The makers had also released some exciting promos featuring some ex-contestants of the show which will soon hit the TV screens from October 3, 2020. Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan who had won Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 7 respectively were also seen in these promos. A promo video also showed Hina Khan who had emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 11.

Although the channel has not officially disclosed the contestant's list of Bigg Boss 14, many speculations about a few prominent faces from television joining the show have been doing the rounds. Claims of some popular YouTubers joining the show have also been put forward. Nia Sharma, Akanksha Puri, Jasmine Bhasin, Eijaz Khan are amongst the few names who are expected to join the show, this season.

The reality show was supposed to hit the TV screens in the month of September, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused the delay. Keeping safety measures in mind, all the contestants will also be quarantined in different hotels for a few days and post-clearance of their COVID tests, they will get a green signal to enter the house.

