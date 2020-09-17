'Bigg Boss 14' To Feature 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma As One Of The Contestants?

Bigg Boss 13 was a massive hit and fans are already awaiting the next season, titled Bigg Boss 14. The promo for Bigg Boss 14 has already hyped up the upcoming reality TV show and many are eagerly waiting for the new contestant list to be shared by the makers. Recently, many portals reported that Naagin 4's Nia Sharma would be one of the starting contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

However, Nia Sharma dismissed these rumours and clarified that she would not be on the show. Now, Nia Sharma is Bigg Boss 14 is once again a trending topic after a source told Bollywoodbubble that the actor would indeed star in the upcoming reality TV show. This source claims that Nia Sharma has changed her mind and will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Is Nia Sharma entering the Bigg Boss 14 house or not?

Speaking to Bollywoodbubble, an unverified source revealed that though Nia Sharma had earlier denied entering the house, she had finally changed her mind and would be going inside the house in Bigg Boss 14. However, the actor herself has not commented on this new report shared by Bollywoodbubble. As of now, this is still a rumour and nothing has been confirmed by the makers of Bigg Boss 14 or Nia Sharma.

In a previous interview, Nia Sharma personally denied signing up for Bigg Boss 14. She also called out portals that were spreading rumours about her involvement in the show. However, if the recent report is true, then Nia Sharma may indeed star in the show in spite of her previous denial.

Today, September 17, also happens to be Nia Sharma's birthday. The actor turned 29 years old today and shared a heartfelt post on her social media thanking her fans and friends for their love and support. Here are some pictures from Nia Sharma's birthday celebrations.

On the work front, Nia Sharma last starred in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, which is a spinoff of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi reality TV series. Nia Sharma even won the show and was titled the winner after she completed the last challenge. She also made a guest appearance in Naagin 5.

