Bigg Boss 14 Marketing Strategies Revealed By Sapangeet Rajwant Of Viacom 18

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian television currently. After the success of season 13 of the show, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the 14th season of the show has in store for them. Recently, Head of Marketing and Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Head of Brand Solutions, Viacom 18, Sapangeet Rajwant spoke about the marketing strategies adopted by them to create an adequate buzz around the show.

Sapangeet Rajwant on the changing consumer behaviour

Talking about the change which the pandemic situation has brought into the marketing tactics of the show, Sapangeet revealed to Exchange 4 Media that the COVID-19 situation has changed the way, people have been consuming media. She went on to say that people have been confined to their homes, social life has drastically moved online and entertainment consumption has been happening in the digital sphere, OTT platforms, and through gaming.

She revealed that they had to customize their marketing plans on the basis of the mediums which are being consumed currently. She also added how people are getting adapted to the 'new normal' and that consumer behaviour is also drastically changing. Sapangeet said that they have not made any budget cuts when it comes to their marketing strategies for the reality show but instead they are looking forward to optimizing it.

Bigg Boss 14 updates: Theme of the show revealed

She added that they will be restricting the use of mediums but will look forward to coming up with creative engagement ideas. She went on to say that instead of reaching out to five or six mediums, they will be sticking on to only two or three mediums but they will focus largely on creating a higher buzz for Bigg Boss 14 in an innovative manner. She added that they do not wish to compromise on the reach and frequency of the show.

Speaking further on their marketing strategies, Sapangeet said that in their TV mix, they tend to look at several network and non-network channels. Sapangeet said that they tend to reach out to genres like music, news, regional and movies. She revealed that the main campaign for this season is, 'Ab Paltega Scene Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawaab.' On a concluding note, she hinted that there will be some innovations for the show on mediums like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

