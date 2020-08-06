Samir Sharma's Demise: Varun Dhawan Mourns The Loss, Prays For Departed Soul

Bollywood actor Samir Sharma of Kahaanii Ghar Ghar Ki fame was found dead at his home in Malad West on August 5 night. The actor was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5. Since the news of his demise broke, scores of stars are taking to their social media handles to mourn the loss. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the actor on his Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan pays tribute to Samir Sharma

Varun shared a picture of Samir on his Instagram story and mourned the loss of the talented actor. Apart from Varun, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and mourned over the loss of his co-star. The Ittefaq actor expressed how devasted he was upon hearing the tragic news. The actor shared a still from his film and wrote, “Really sad and unfortunate”. Apart from Sidharth, Sasural Simar Ka co-actor Arti Singh also expressed her grief. She wrote, “What’s happening…”. The actor also wrote RIP with a folded hand emoji and added many heartbroken emojis to showcase her grief over the news.

Read: Samir Sharma Found Hanging At His Residence, Co-star Sidharth Malhotra Mourns Loss

Read: Did You Know Samir Sharma Was A Part Of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Ittefaq'?

According to Malad Police Department, Samir Sharma rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the Coronavirus lockdown. He was spotted by his society's watchman who saw the body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police believe that he has been dead for a few days. No suicide note from the apartment has been recovered as of yet.

Senior Inspector George Fernandez from Malad Police station said that a case of accidental death has been registered. He added the body has been sent for autopsy. The actor earlier suffered from a major health issue but recovered and resumed his acting post the recovery. More details regarding the actor's death are yet to be ascertained. Samir Sharma was currently a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He played the character of Kuhu's father on the show. He is also known for his other roles in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and more.

Read: Sameer Sharma Posted About Sushant & Mental Health 2 Weeks Before His Own Apparent Suicide

Read: Samir Sharma's Demise: Sneha Wagh 'deeply Shocked' At Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.