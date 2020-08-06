Samir Sharma's Last Tweet Was A Question About Universe To Neil DeGrasse & Janna Levin

Television actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on August 5, Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen. Samir Sharma’s last tweets were questions about the universe for astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Janna Levin. Take a look at the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma's Twitter.

Also read | Actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Malad home in an apparent suicide; no note found so far

Samir Sharma questions about the universe in his last tweets

On May 13, Samir Sharma took to his Twitter handle and shared two tweets questioning Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Janna Levin. He asked the scholars, “1/2 Hi, just wondering, Is it possible that beyond the visible universe the universe is expanding faster than the speed of light and is actually going back in time to the big bang and then expanding back again and thus creating infinite such space time loops..” He further added, “ 2/2.. with infinite big bangs and infinite universes with our universe being one of the infinite universes present right here along with the others? .. crudely speaking”. Check out his Twitter posts below.

@JannaLevin, 1/2 Hi, just wondering, Is it possible that beyond the visible universe the universe is expanding faster than the speed of light and is actually going back in time to the big bang and then expanding back again and thus creating infinite such space time loops.. — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

2/2.. with infinite big bangs and infinite universes with our universe being one of the infinite universes present right here along with the others? .. crudely speaking. — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

Samir Sharma shared the above two tweets mentioning both the astrophysicists. Neil DeGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, cosmologist, planetary scientist, author, and science communicator. Janna Levin is a professor of physics and astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University who researches black holes, the cosmology of extra dimensions, and gravitational waves in the shape of spacetime.

Also read | 'Anupamaa' cast: Anagha Bhosale of 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' fame joins the show

Samir Sharma also posted another tweet mentioning Dr. Michio Kaku with the same questions about the universe and big bang theory. Dr. Michio Kaku is a theoretical physicist and Prof. of Physics at the City College and City Univ. of NY. Take a look at Samir Sharma's Twitter.

@michiokaku 1/2 Hi, just wondering, Is it possible that the universe is expanding faster than the speed of light beyond the visible universe and is actually going back in time to the big bang and then expanding back again and thus creating infinite such space time loops with... — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

2/2 ... infinite big bangs and infinite universes with our universe being one of the infinite universes present right here along with the others? Crudely speaking.... — Samir Sharma (@samirsharma5d) May 13, 2020

Also read | 'Aladdin' star Naomi Scott to next star in sci-fi movie 'Distant' alongside Anthony Ramos

Samir Sharma's death

Samir Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5 in his apartment at Malad, Mumbai. As stated by Malad Police Department, Sameer Sharma rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the Coronavirus lockdown. The society's watchman saw Samir's body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police believe that he has been dead for a few days. However, no suicide note from the apartment has been recovered as of yet.

Also read | 'Jurassic Park' latest pics tease return of an old member; makers say 'Hello old friend'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.