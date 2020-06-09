Sanaya Irani Reveals That Mohit Sehgal Had Auditioned For Arnav's Role In 'IPKKND'; Read

Sanaya Irani recently revealed that husband Mohit Sehgal could have had almost played the role of Arnav Singh Raizada on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon but the role went to Barun Sobti. The show had to come to an end when Barun Sobti decided to leave, as fans wouldn't see anyone else in the role. As the show comes to completing 9 years since its release, Sanaya Irani revealed this tiny fact about the show, in an interview with a media outlet.

Everyone remembers Samrat from Miley Jab Hum Tum

Sanaya Irani recently gave an interview with a media agency about her time on the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actor revealed one interesting fact about the auditions of the show. She went on to talk about how her husband Mohit Sehgal came pretty close to playing the role of Arnav.

Sanaya said that during the auditions for the role of Arnav, both Barun and Mohit were finalised as the choices for the role and that their tapes were to be sent to the channel. She added that everyone remembered Mohit from Miley Jab Hum Tum, but the channel finally chose Barun for the iconic role. Even when Barun decided to leave they couldn't recast him as fans wouldn't like to see anyone else in the same role.

Sanaya and Mohit are called Monaya by their fan and were seen together in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Their chemistry on camera had made fans fall in love with them and apparently the chemistry wasn't only on screen but also in real life. So when the auditions were being conducted for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sanaya and Mohit were just dating and they got married later.

Sanaya Irani, who is quite active on social media, recently posted a picture saying that she really missed shooting amidst the pandemic.

The actor posted a classy selfie, in which she is seen sporting black sunglasses with a black shirt, and went with the caption- 'When will #shootmode be on? Major missing my actors life'. The actor also added a sad face emoji. Sanaya also mentioned in a different interview that she was keeping safe and healthy during the lockdown and was hoping everyone was doing the same as well.

