Sanaya Irani & Nakuul Mehta Request Fans To Help Strays As Cyclone Nisarga Approaches

2020 began on a problematic note with COVID-19 spreading all across the globe. In India too, Coronavirus has had a significant impact. If that wasn't enough, certain parts of the country also faced other issues like the recent locust attack. As of today, i.e. June 3, 2020, Mumbaikars have also been warned about Cyclone Nisarga that is likely to hit the city.

Along with the spread of coronavirus, this cyclone has added more fear in the minds of those staying off the coast of the Arabian sea. It is reported that Cyclone Nisarga is moving towards Maharashtra and Gujarat's coasts and it is reported that the cyclone is moving towards the south of Mumbai.

The Government has set guidelines for tackling this natural calamity. Many Bollywood celebs have also taken to their social media platforms and have created awareness about the cyclone. Sanaya Irani is one such celeb too. In her recent post, the actor spoke about stray animals and how people should help them in such tough times.

Read Also | Sanaya Irani Opens Up About Non-payment Of Dues In The Entertainment Industry; Read

Sanaya Irani took to her Instagram story on June 2, 2020, and requested her fans to allow the animals to take shelter in their homes or premises which will help them bee safe from the effects of the cyclone. She penned down a long heartfelt message and urged people to take care of stray animals.

In her story, she wrote, "'This is a heartfelt request from me. If the cyclone hits Mumbai and if you see stray animals trying to take shelter in your building complex or private bungalows, please let them in. Speak to your watchmen and neighboring watchmen too, words go a long way. I think if we all do a bit by having a conversation with people who are within our premises and neighboring ones too, we can make a huge difference. It will be a matter of a few hours, they will go their way once it passes". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Sanaya Irani Or Vaani Kapoor: Who Aced The Multi-coloured Maxi Better?

After Sanaya posted this message, her best friend Nakuul Mehta also took to his Instagram and shared the post. In the post, he was seen agreeing to Sanaya's views. In the caption of the post, he wrote "Because Sanaya Irani said so. And also it is a kind thing to do". Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's post here.

Read Also | Sanaya Irani Shares A Breezy "beach Life" Throwback Picture Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read Also | Sanaya Irani Shows How To Style Light But Effective Eye Makeup | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.