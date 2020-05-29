Sanaya Irani Opens Up About Non-payment Of Dues In The Entertainment Industry; Read

Even as people fight against the coronavirus, there is a large section of the society that is facing financial problems. Many actors from the entertainment industry have come forward and openly spoken about the same. In a recent interview with a news portal, television actor Sanaya Irani spoke about the issue. Read on:

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' Football Set Dismantled Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sanaya Irani on non-payment of dues

In a recent candid chat, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Sanaya Irani spoke about how non-payment of dues can badly affect people, especially during this time. She said that whether the world is going through a pandemic or no, begging for one’s earned money is “just sad”. She also added that this time is especially a very tough phase for everyone. Sanaya Irani said that people who do not have any savings are particularly struggling to make ends meet.

ALSO READ | Huma Qureshi Urges People To Stay Aware And Help The Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sanaya Irani also opened up about the recent death of television actor Manmeet Grewal. He had allegedly committed suicide after struggling with financial problems. The actor added that this news left her sad and heartbroken. She added that she is upset after hearing several cases of actors struggling to even pay rent or buy food supplies.

While recalling how such things used to happen back when she was working in the industry, Sanaya Irani said that she never had to face anything like this. She added that even then many producers would tell actors that they will pay them after a few months as the channel would pay them then. Sanaya Irani added that producers would always blame things on the channel to get away from paying actors for their job.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Has Been Helping The Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sanaya Irani also added that this situation makes producers “eating into the lives of poor people”. Talking about her experience, she added that she never had to face anything like this as she worked with good producers. Sanaya Irani also explained that she has always been very professional when it comes to such things.

The actor also pointed out that the only way to save oneself from such a situation is to raise their voices. Sanaya Irani added that if the actor does not get paid in three months then they should raise their voice in the fourth month. She also pointed out that actors should not be feared of being thrown out of shows due to the fear or stigma of raising their voice. Sanaya Irani also spoke about how producers even opt for new faces as they are okay with working for lesser pay.

ALSO READ | Goa Police Entertain Stranded Migrant Workers With Music, Karaoke Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.