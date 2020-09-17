Sanaya Irani Rings In Her Birthday By Interacting With Fans; Watch Video

Television actor Sanaya Irani recently went live on her Instagram handle one day before her birthday to interact with all her fans which is on September 16, 2020. The actor also went on to answer some fun questions which were quipped to her from her fans. She also went on to thank all her fans for flooding her with some warm birthday wishes.

Sanaya Irani answers some questions from fans

One of the first questions which the actor received was on how she managed to stay so happy and positive always. She said that everyone's aim in life should be to stay happy. She went on to say that she always tries to follow a particular path in her life which will satisfy her soul and will automatically make her happy.

The Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor revealed that she is trying to become a better version of herself every single day. While talking about her favourite destination, Sanaya named her trip to Spain as one of her most memorable trips.

Talking about overcoming the rough phases in her life, she said that one must always look at the less fortunate ones instead of grumbling, crying or going into their cocoon. The actor said that dealing with the tough phases in one's life without panicking is the best solution. Take a look at the video shared by Sanaya of the live chat with her fans.

Sanaya Irani on her birthday plans

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor hinted that this year, she will have a low-key birthday celebration. The actor said that owing to the pandemic situation, she will just be having some of her few friends come over at her place. She went on to say that she along with her husband Mohit Sehgal are being careful with the current situation since the latter also has to go to his sets every day wherein he is shooting for the show, Naagin 5.

Given her hit on-screen pairing with actor Barun Sobti in the show, Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, the actor was also quipped on whether she will be seen with him on a new show soon. To this, Sanaya said that she will not be seen in any show with Barun for now but she will reveal her fans the same if she signs any show with the actor.

