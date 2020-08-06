Arjun Bijlani Gives Sneak Peek Into His Vacation In Goa With Wife Neha Swami And Son Ayaan

Mile Jab Hum Tum actor Arjun Bijlani along with his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan is vacationing in Goa. Arjun, who is active on Instagram, has been sharing many glimpses of his trip on social media. Here's a quick sneak peek into Arjun and Neha's vacation pictures.

Arjun Bijlani's Goa diaries

On Wednesday night, Arjun shared a series of selfies on Instagram. In one of the photos, he flaunted his t-shirt which had "Normal is boring" printed on it. Through his selfies, fans also got a glimpse of the view of his stay.

Earlier, Bijlani posted a few pictures of himself which saw him posing on a rooftop. On sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A retreat from someone or something isn't unusual. Just as how you edge closer to see better, at times you may need to take a step back to get a clearer view." As soon as his post was up, a fan wrote, "Enjoy with your family Arjun."

Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post

Amongst all the pictures, Arjun's photos with his wife Neha Swami won the internet. As soon as the couple reached Goa, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor posted two adorable pictures with his wife. Many fan clubs also reposted the duo's pictures. Bijlani shared a pic with his son which sees the duo twining. Whereas on August 5, Neha Swami also shared videos that gave a glimpse of how they enjoyed their evening stroll in Goa.

Arjun Bijlani's photos with family

On the work front

Arjun Bijlani has appeared in many television shows. He made his debut in the television industry with his role in the show, Kartika. After which, the actor worked in many serials like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan among others. He rose to fame after his impressive performance in Miley Jab Hum Tum alongside Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal among others.

In March 2020, Arjun Bijlani made his digital debut with the State of Siege: 26/11, a web series on Zee5. In it, he essays the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan. The thriller series also stars Arjan Bajwa, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry among others.

