Jennifer Winget’s 'Sangam' & Other Shows That Portrayed A Beautiful Father-daughter Bond

Many films have portrayed the adorable bond that daughters share with their father's. The portrayal of this beautiful relationship has always been loved by the audiences. There are also many television shows that have depicted the father-daughter relationship beautifully. Check out some TV series that depicted the perfect father-daughter relationship.

Sangam

Jennifer Winget is a famous face in the television and is known for her roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Sangam, and more. She started her career as a child artist with the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. After that, she also featured in the film Raja ki Aaegi Barat. Jennifer Winget is currently playing the role of Maya Jaisingh in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 which also stars Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang in pivotal roles.

Jennifer Winget starred asGanga in STAR Plus's 'Sangam. The character she played was named Ganga and Chaitanya Choudhury potrayed the character of Sagar. Ganga is an ambitious girl who aspires to fulfill her father's dreams.

Tamanna

Anuja Sathe is a well-known face on the small screen and is known for playing different roles in serials like Visava – Ek Ghar Manasarkha, Lagori Maitri Returns, Mandala Don Ghadicha Dav, Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani, and many more. She began her acting career as a theatre artist and got fame after playing the lead role as Dhara in the primetime soap opera Tamanna, on Star Plus. The show Tamanna follows the journey of Dhara who aspires to become a cricketer by breaking the norms of her family and society with her father's support. Directed by Waseem Sabir, the show also featured Deepak Wadhwa, Vishal Gandhi, Ketki Dave, and Ram Kapoor in the lead role.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a television drama series which airs on Sony TV. The show is exploring an unconventional concept which defies the normal norms of the society. Amber Sharma (played by Varun Badola) raises his daughter Niya Sharma (Anjali Tatrari) single-handedly. He is a best friend to his daughter and they are seen dividing the responsibilities of the household chores among themselves. The father also fights for her and is supportive of her career decisions.

