Jennifer Winget's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', Other TV Serials With Lowest Rated On IMDb

Jennifer Winget is one of the famous TV actors. She is known for her roles as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She has received many awards for her phenomenal acting in TV serials like Saraswatichandra, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and more. The actor has also acted in some TV serials that failed to impress the audience. Take a look at some of her lowest-rated shows on IMDb

ALSO READ | Jennif.er Winget Shares What Is Her Favourite Thing To Do Amid Lockdown & Fans Find It Cute

Lowest rated shows of Jennifer Winget

Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was one of the popular shows created by Ekta Kapoor. The show featured Shweta Tiwari, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, Jennifer Winget and Cezzane Khan. Kasautii Zindagi Kay has received 2.8 out of 10 ratings on IMDb. Jennifer Winget played the role of Sneha Bajaj in the TV serial.

How did ‘Ki’ become ‘Kay’!



Thanks to my Dad, Mr Bansilal M Jumaani of course!



17 years ago, on this day, Ekta Kapoor launched an iconic TV Serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay (our spellings) and now as well its on its second innings😍😎#Numerology #Jumaani #jumaanified pic.twitter.com/JaqtOiR0e7 — swettajumaani (@swetta_jumaani) October 30, 2018

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget And Other Female TV Actors Who Have Been A Part Of Web Series

Kahiin to Hoga

Jennifer Winget was a child artist in Kahiin to Hoga. The plot of the TV show was about five sisters who are brought up in a middle-class family. Among the five sisters, one sister gets married to a rich man named Sujal (Rajeev Khandelwal). Jennifer Winget played the role of Svetlana in the serial. It has received 4.7 out of 10 ratings on IMDb.

I m going back to my kahiin to hoga days 🙈🙈🙈😍😍😍❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/7xVTRpfwnE — pari (@pari_sweet10) January 12, 2018

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget's Shared Screen Space With Abhishek Bachchan; Watch Throwback Video

Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa

Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa was a comedy show that aired on Star One. The show has received 5 out of of 10 ratings on IMDb. The plot of the show was about a girl whose name was Nimmo (Sanjeeda Sheikh). Jennifer played the role of Natasha on the show. The show also featured Eijaz Khan, Tina Chaudhary, Anas Rashid and more actors.

Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa – Star One Serial Song Downloads https://t.co/lDuniwuMll pic.twitter.com/MiWcBWZIoQ — Mannish P. (@Manish_0030) June 28, 2016

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget's TV Shows Whose Scenes Have Received More Than 8-star Ratings On IMDb

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.