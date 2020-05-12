Jennifer Winget's Shared Screen Space With Abhishek Bachchan; Watch Throwback Video

Popular television star Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor. She got recognition in television after she potrayed the role as Kumud in Saraswatichandra. The show was bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor has worked with Abhishek Bachchan in the film Kuch Naa Kaho as a child actor. Jennifer Winget was 15 years old back then. Take a look at more details about Jennifer's role in the movie.

Jennifer's role in Kuch Naa Kaho

She played the role of Pooja in the movie, who was Raj's (Abhishek Bachchan) sister. There was a scene in the movie where Pooja was seen running towards Raj and hugging him. It is one of the most adorable scenes from the movie Kuch Naa Kaho. Jennifer Winget was also complimented for her cute looks in Kuch Naa Kaho.

Kuch Naa Kaho cast and plot

The cast of the movie also included Aishwarya Rai, Arbaaz Khan, Satish Shah, Master Parth Dave, Jaspal Bhatti, Suhasini Mulay, Himani Shivpuri, Razzak Khan, Divya Palat, Tanaz Currim, Ramona Sunavala and Meghna Malik and more actors. The plot of the movie was about Raj (Abhishek Bachchan) and Namrata's(Aishwarya Rai) love story. The romantic film was directed by Rohan Sippy and bankrolled by Ramesh Sippy.

On the work front

Jennifer worked in the serial Beyhadh where she played the role of Maya. The show was a huge success for the actor and it was one of the highest-rated TRP shows. After the success of the first part, the makers decided to make part two of the same. The actor is also seen in Code M which is a web series. The plot of Code M is about an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra (Jennifer Winget), and her journey.

