Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali Facing Problems In Their Marriage Life?

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali, have appeared together in many television reality shows. The two tied the knot in 2012 and are considered to be one of the most adored couples in the industry. However, as per recent reports, Sanjeeda and Aamir’s married life is on the rocks. There are reports saying that the duo is not staying together for some time due to some issues between them.

Problems brewing in Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's marriage?

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali dated for almost seven years before they tied the knot in 2012. Ever since then, their names have been taken among those popular celebrity couples who are known for shelling out major relationship goals for others too. The couple who chose to stay away from the limelight never failed to impress fans with their cute posts.

Currently, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are making headlines as there are reports saying that all is not well between the couple. Some reports claim that the two are living separately, heading for a separation soon. After September 2019, Sajeeda has also not posted any pictures with Aamir on her social media handles, which hints that something had happened between the two.

Also Read | Gaurav Gera Apologises To Neha Kakkar, Says, "Had No Idea That She Would Be So Hurt"

Also Read | Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh are proof that fairy tale romances come true

Earlier in an interview with a news daily, Aamir had revealed that he was scared about marriage and was happy with the way his relationship with Sanjeeda Shaikh was going. However, all went good with the duo and they happily got married with family consent.

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir have worked together in daily soaps and music videos, leaving fans in the awe of their adorable chemistry. The two of them were also a part of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye in the year 2007 and were reportedly among the most popular contestants.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Brother Hit Back At Comedians Gaurav Gera & Kiku Sharda For Body-shaming Her

Also Read | Singer Neha Kakkar Lashes Out At Rumours Of Dating Indian Idol Contestant, Says, 'don't Make People Feel So Bad They Think Of Ending Life'

(Image Courtesy: Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.