Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali's Story Will Leave You Emotional Amidst Divorce Rumors

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have been two of the most loved actors of Indian television. Since the past few days, there have been reports about the two love birds heading for a divorce due to differences. Here is a look at the major parts of their love story according to reports coming from various entertainment portals.

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's love story

Started as friends

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali reportedly started off as just friends. Sanjeeda liked how sweet his nature was, while Aamir was attracted to her nature and beauty. They were good friends at first and eventually started developing feelings. They went out on their first date after getting to know each other well. The actors had previously revealed that the date was not very romantic as their friends joined them as well. They started dating after Aamir Ali proposed to her after a long day of shooting. They kept the affair private for a really long time.

Getting Married

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali reportedly dated for seven years before deciding to get married in 2012. Their relationship before marriage was kept private for a really long time. They participated in Nach Baliye 3 where they revealed that they have been together for a while. Their chemistry and charisma also won them the Nach Baliye 3 title. They had a huge Nikah ceremony where they were blessed by a number of television celebrities.

Having a baby and splitting

At the beginning of 2020, rumours about Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's potential breakup started growing stronger in the gossip sections. They started living away from each other for a while. There had also been reports about them only talking to each other on serious matters which also stopped eventually. The rumours of them splitting started in mid-2019, following which another revelation was made with respect to the couple. The couple had a baby together through surrogacy who was four months old around that time. In the current situation, most reports say that the couple has not yet filed for divorce but will go through the process when the courts reopen.

