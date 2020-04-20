Hina Khan To Surbhi Jyoti, Television Celebrities' Weekend 'quarantine Recap'

Amid lockdown, the celebrity fraternity has been maintaining a close connection with their fans through social media. The television celebrities, who used to entertain the audience through daily soaps, have now been updating their fans about their quarantine life. Be it weekends or weekdays, there would be rarely anyone who has a major change in their schedule. Take a look at what television celebrities did over the weekend.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan spent her weekend catching up with her friends. The actor shared a screenshot on her Instagram story where she was seen video-calling her friend Ekta Ravi Kapoor. The duo is seen striking a pose with a pout as they hung out with each other digitally. Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor are seen carrying a no-makeup look accompanied by a messy open hair look.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti has been missing everything she used to do on an everyday basis. The actor shared a throwback picture from her photoshoot. In the picture, she is seen wearing a beautiful black dress balanced with subtle makeup and hairdo. Surbhi Jyoti completed her look with black stilettos.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has been one of those celebrities who are making sure to entertain fans by sharing several memes, videos, etc. Over the weekend, Nia Sharma was seen trying out some vampy filters on social media and also relating some childhood memories with the same. She shared a video of her trying out a filter and also wrote, "How I’d imagine myself after listening to Evanescence as a kid . Bring Me to Life @evanescenceofficial."

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla spent his weekend by exploring old memories in his gallery. The actor has been sharing several throwback pictures and this time, he shared a picture where he mocked his own self as he compared his attire with the colour of the couch. He said, "Blending in well.. with the background 😉".

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar has been reminiscing some good old times with her friend Priyank Sharma as she shared a fun video with him where the duo is seen dancing on the beats of a Hollywood song. Anusha Dandekar called it Priyank Sharma's debut on her Instagram. In her caption, she wrote, "@priyanksharmaaa are you ready? This is a very special moment... This is not only his debut on my insta but as promised our debut on TT on Insta... It’s a BIG DAY for you P! Hahaha... Okay, what do you all think?! And who danced better?! ps. WE SHOT THIS BEFORE LOCKDOWN 🔒 #comearoundmechallenge".

