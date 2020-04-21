Have Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali Called It Quits After Eight Years Of Marriage?

TV actor Sanjeeda Shaikh has reportedly moved out of her husband Aamir Ali’s house. The rumours of Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali’s separation have been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now. The couple has reportedly welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy recently.

Sanjeeda Shaikh & Aamir Ali no longer together?

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are one of Hindi TV industry’s most popular couples. The TV couple has a huge fan following and even enjoy their successful individual careers. The two have been married for more than eight years now.

But according to a media portal’s report, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have parted ways. The report suggests that Sanjeeda has moved out of Ali’s house. The two have been living separately for a while now. Furthermore, the media portal’s report also suggests that Sanjeeda and Aamir welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy.

Sanjeeda Shaikh has shifted to her mother’s house with her newborn daughter. Aamir Ali lives alone in his house. He also makes frequent visits to meet his daughter and Sanjeeda. Talking about Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali’s separation, the report suggests that Sanjeeda moved out of Ali’s house without his knowledge. The rumours of the couple's seperation have been doing the rounds for a while now. But, the two have never publicly acknowledged them.

Sanjeeda was reportedly also the one to call off their relationship. After ending her relationship with Aamir Ali, she soon moved in with her mother.

