Ramayan's Sky-touching TRPs To Breakup Rumours: Television Recap Of Last Week

The television industry is on a halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. However, television celebrities are making sure that their fans are tuned in to what they are doing on a daily basis. Read to know last week's highlights.

Television recap of last week

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's breakup rumours

Rumours about Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were doing the rounds on the internet. They have been dating for around 5 years. As a report, the two were having some troubles in their relationship and are not staying together. Anusha shared a long note on her Instagram stories and slammed the media reports but she neither confirmed the news nor did she deny it.

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years

Started in 2016, Kumkum Bhagya became among the most popular show on Indian television. The show recently completed six years and its lead cast, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha expressed their feelings. They thanked their fans and the entire team of Kumkum Bhagya.

Mahhi Vij misses her mom

Mahhi Vij penned down a thank you note for her mother in a video on Instagram. She was seen with her 6-month-old daughter, Tara. While expressing her gratitude towards her mother, Mahhi broke down in between and tear rolled down.

Hina Khan on Cannes debut

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019 and was praised for her looks. In a recent interview, she said that the foreign designers were ready to style her but the treatment from Indian designers was not as pleasant. Hina was styled by Sayali Vaidya and donned outfits from various designers.

Ramayan TRP ratings

Doordarshan ruled the top spots in this week's TRP rating. As per reports, Ramayan claimed the number one spot with 13.7 ratings. Mahabharat grabbed the second place followed by Shaktimaan. Mahima Shani Dev Ki came in fourth place.

