'Sanjivani': Dr Siddhant And Dr Ishani's Heartwarming Romance In Rain

Sanjivani is a reboot of the old Hospital romance TV serial with the same name from the year 2002. The serial's cast includes Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdip Kohli, and more. The storyline of the serial revolves around Dr Ishani Arora and Dr Siddhant Mathur, two opposite personalities, who are trying to deal with their uncontrollable attraction towards each other. The show started airing on Star Plus from August 12, 2019.

Romance of Ishani and Sidhhant in previous episode of Sanjivani, December 10

The December 10 episode started with Ishani running to the door and then sits there crying, while a beautiful separation song played Judaai in the background. Siddhant Mathur knocks and asks her to open the door. But, Ishani kept crying and goes near the window and asked him to leave.

Dr Siddhant Mathur dedicates a song and starts singing Tera Ban Jaunga standing in the rain. Worried Ishani runs outside with an umbrella to stop him from getting wet and the heartwarming song, Tu Hi Mera Shab hai, plays in the background complimenting the emotions and the feel of the moment. Sid holds Ishani in his arms and starts kissing her on the cheeks. Afraid, Ishani asks him to leave. In the heat of the moment, Siddhant exclaims his emotions by telling her that he will never leave her and he leaves. Upset Ishani sits in the rain crying for being unable to reciprocate his feelings.

Dr Siddhant Mathur and Dr Ishani Arora is played by Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna respectively. A new talk regarding the serial has broke out which has created a lot of buzz. According to rumours, Rashmi Singh who plays the character of Dr Asha Kanwar is going to be replaced by Chandni Bhagwanani. Fans are surprised and shocked as the news started doing the rounds on the internet.

