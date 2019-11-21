Sanjivani 2 Cast And The Characters They Play On The Indian Medical Drama Show

Sanjivani was a well known medical drama which aired between 2002 to 2005. The show was extremely loved by viewers as it was a quiet new concept for Indian television. The show was off-air for a while before being revamped for a new season. Sanjivani 2 was launched on Star Plus on August 12, 2019. Check out the cast of Sanjivani 2 below.

Namit Khanna as Dr Siddhant Mathur

Namit Khanna plays the character of Siddhant Mathur in Sanjivani 2. While speaking to a news daily, Namit had opened up about his character on the show. He stated that his character of Siddhant Mathur has grown up in a middle-class family and has watched people very close to his family not be able to afford healthcare. So his decision to become a doctor has been backed by a goal of helping poor people.

Gurdeep Kohli as Dr Juhi Singh

Gurdeep Kohli was roped in to play the same character she played 14 years back on screen. Gurdeep made her debut with the show back in 2002 in television and reportedly feels extremely grateful to be a part of the show. Gurdeep had shared her views about getting the opportunity to star in Sanjivani again saying that she was immediately on-board as the makers approached her to play the part.

Mohnish Bahl as Dr Shashank Gupta

Mohnish Bahl had stated that since he was playing the same character but after a 14-year-old gap, he wanted to ensure that the passing of time is visible in the character too. Mohnnish had stated that the show is based on human emotions predominantly and he feels wonderful to revisit the show after so long. Mohnish had also added that Dr Shashank's character has grown stubborn but mellow with time.

