Surbhi Chandna From Sanjivani Shares A BTS Video Of Her Auto Ride; Watch Here

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular names in the TV industry. From her performance as Annika in Ishqbaaaz to Dr Ishani in Sanjivani, she has managed to win the hearts of her fans. Currently, Surbhi Chandna is working in the medical drama Sanjivani and her role of Dr Ishani has increased her popularity. While filming an episode for Sanjivani, Surbhi shared behind-the-scenes photos and set of videos. Take a look at the video and pictures here.

Read Also| Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Picture With Sister Pranavi Has A Kardashian Connection

Surbhi Chandna shares a BTS video from the sets of Sanjivani

This scene was shot with Surbhi Chandna sitting in an auto-rickshaw while Dr Sid, played by Namit Khanna, is seen following her on a bike. While shooting this scene, Surbhi Chandna shared a BTS video. In the video, she speaks about the above-mentioned scenario and in three different posts, she speaks to her fans.

Read Also| Surbhi Chandna From Sanjivani Shares Cute BTS Video With Namit Khanna

Part 1

She captioned the first post by writing “Behind the scenes when a chichora like Dr Sid is following the angel Like Dr Ishani and my Rick -Shaw 🥶 Fun Day at work and on #sanjivani sets .. sunday made fabulous by this fabulous Team .. Dharm Ji is directing this sequence standing in the moving Rick .. Yatin Da the DOP for the seq.. Final Makeup Checks by @mujahid_shaikh845209 and This BTS shot by Sikkaa the Ass. Dir on set @therealsikandersingh also feat @namitkhanna_official. Ali the runner boy - for the expensive Cam and the sweet little hardworking Light Boy also with the constantly smiling Rickshoooww Wala .. Sameer the setting dept guy and Navin the spot chilling with the umbrella which is I believe for us. Part 2 follows”

Read Also| Surbhi Chandna’s Recent Blingy Photoshoot Is A Treat For Her Fans

Part 2

In the second video we can see Surbhi Chandna focusing on her act while Namit Khanna is following her. She captioned the picture “Part 2 - is focus on Dr Ishani. Tried So Hard to Control my Laughter here Part 3 – follows”

Part 3

In this video, we can see hear that the shooting is going on and videos from all different angles are being captured. We can see Surbhi Chandna sitting in the auto looking sad while Namit Khanna keeps following her. These were the three posts the star shared.

Read Also| Surbhi Chandna Is Vikas Gupta’s Biggest Cheerleader As He Enters Bigg Boss 13

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.