Surbhi Chandna From Sanjivani Shares Cute BTS Video With Namit Khanna

Sanjivani is an Indian medical drama television series, which is a reboot of the old Sanjivani that aired from 2002 to 2005 on Star Plus. The show has already created a buzz even before it even started. Whenever a reboot version of any show is made, the expectations from the audience are already high. This also adds pressure to the actors to give their best shot and do justice to the roles that they are portraying. With a fresh cast featuring Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Monish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the pivotal roles, the expectations from the show rose even higher. However, the show failed to meet the audiences' expectations and has not been doing too well. It is also reported that the show is likely to go off-air due to low TRP ratings. However, no official announcements have been made yet.

Also Read: Hum Tum And Them Trailer Featuring Shweta Tiwari And Akshay Oberoi Out. Watch Here

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Minty Cool Vibes Are Giving Her Fans The Perfect #FridayFeels

Despite the rumours, the lead pair Surbhi Chandna, who is essaying the role of Dr.Ishaani in the show, and Namit Khanna, who is playing the role of Dr.Siddhant, has managed to make a place in the hearts of the viewers. The chemistry and the bonding shared by the two of them are being loved by the followers of the show. Their pair was also given a cute nickname by their fans 'SidIsha'. Whenever the two share the frame, the fans cannot stop themselves from showering love on them. The two decided to give their fans a cute surprise. Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle where she shared an adorable BTS moment with Namit Khanna.

Watch the video here

In the video, it can be seen that the two of them are all dressed up and are asking the audience to guess their upcoming sequence. In the video, the two are involved a funny banter which is winning hearts on the internet. The fans are impressed to see the off-screen chemistry between the two of them.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Taunts Dakota Johnson Over Her 30th Birthday Invitation

Also Read: Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.