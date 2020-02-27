Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 27: Sid Plans A Surprise For Ishaani

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday, on Star Plus first and then Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 27, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani got furious at NV as he said that could not perform Sid's surgery. She wanted to prove him wrong and got extremely angry. She ripped apart a pillow in anger and later collected all the cotton back to stitch it but could not do it as her hands started shivering. She got anxious and took her depression pills again. She then started thinking that how would she prove herself if she could not even sew a pillow. She later decided to practice and anyhow prover herself to NV. Meanwhile NV came there and saw Ishaani sewing the pillow. He was about to enter the room but recalled her condition. He too wished for Ishaani to prove him wrong and establish her name as a capable doctor.

On the following day morning, Sid planned on giving Ishaani a surprise while Ishaani pulled the blinds as he was getting troubled by the sunlight. He tried flirting with her but she was only focusing on his health. Ishaani later told him that he needed to concentrate on his well-being because if he would remain weak, then his surgery would not be conducted. She also asked him to follow a certain diet and explained the diet chart to him. However, Sid was busy gazing at her.

Meanwhile, Rahil came there while Ishaani asked him to take care of Sid's physiotherapy. Sid asked her to stay back with him but she still left from there making an excuse of being busy. Sid later explained Rahil about his surprise for Ishaani as he had proposed Ishaani on the same day, three years ago. Rahil too agreed and Sid was excited about the surprise.

On the other hand, it was Ishaani and NV's third year anniversary too. Bebe and Bittu went to Sanjivani to give wish them and gifted them a coffee mug with Navisha embossed on it. However, Ishaani was about to drop it but Sid saved it from breaking. Bebe and Bittu left from there and told her that he had planned more surprises for them.

NV also left from there, called Bebe in a corner and asked her to stop Bittu from planning anything because Sid might get to know about it. Bebe told him that she tried making her understand but she did not listen to her. However, she asked him not to worry by telling him that she would manage it. Later, Rahil informed NV about Sid's surprise for Ishaani. NV got upset but agreed with it.

