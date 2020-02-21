Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 21: NV Gets Drunk And Calls Ishaani

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday, on Star Plus first and then Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 21, 2020

In today's episode, Bebe heard about NV and Ishaani's divorce. NV and Ishaani tried consoling her and asked her to not worry but Bebe replied saying that she could not keep calm after knowing that her children's marriage was at stake. She asked Ishaani to keep her hand on her head and say the truth. Ishaani could not help but admit that it was the truth.

Bebe started crying when Ishaani told her that she considered her like her mother. Bebe said that she did not mean it when she called her mother and also did not value it. However, Ishaani denied it and tried her make her understand, but meanwhile, her doctor entered the room.

The doctor told them that Bebe's condition was normal and they could take her home. NV asked Bebe to not stress about it but take rest as everything would be alright. On the other hand, Sid recalled moments with Ishaani while Rahil made him coffee. He recalled that Ishaani used to make him coffee in the past. Stressed by everything that happened, NV got drunk.

He drunk dialled Ishaani and started venting out his emotions telling her that she had gone and later pleaded her to not leave him. He asked her to give him the divorce papers which stood as a hurdle in their relationship and tore a magazine which he thought were divorce papers.

He had hurt himself when Ishaani came there. She found him injured and got shocked. She scolded him for hurting himself and dressed his wounds. NV said that he was happy that she was real and kissed her palm. He said that she had always hated him and there was only hate in their marriage. Ishaani thought that he was a bad person, so NV asked him the reason why she thought so.

However, she helped him lay on the bed and was about to leave but NV held her hand. He confessed his love for her and asked her to not go away from him. Ishaani did not hear his confession as she had already left his room.

On the following day morning, NV woke up and was about to drink water but Ishaani stopped him. He got irritated and asked her if he needed her permission to drink water. Ishaani responded saying that Bebe wanted both of them to keep a Vrath for Mahashivratri and she was doing it only for her. She asked him to tell her his final decision about their divorce and left.

Later, Ishaani was making the Shivling and Bebe was making other arrangements. NV came there dressed in a white kurta while Bebe complimented him. She asked him to stay home and said that she had cancelled all of his meetings for the day.

She then asked him to help Ishaani make the Shivaling, while Ishaani told Bebe that she already knew about their divorce and none of her ideas would work in her favour. Bebe said that until their divorce happened, they were husband and wife and nothing would change it. Both Ishaani and NV sat for making the Shivling but NV soon left from there being irritated.

