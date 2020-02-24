Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 24: NV Agrees To Divorce Ishaani

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday, on Star Plus first and then Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 24, 2020

In Monday night's episode, NV started to look out for the divorce papers but could not find them anywhere. Meanwhile, Bebe arrived there and asked him what was he looking for. He told her about the divorce papers and said that he wanted to give Ishaani what she wanted. Bebe asked him to give it some time but NV responded saying that it had been three years and nothing had changed. Neither could he help Ishaani heal from depression nor could he confess his love.

Bebe told him that Ishaani was still under depression and he needed to understand her. She also added that Ishaani had a lot of things going on her life that she could not make the right decision for herself. Bebe later advised NV to not give up on his relationship with Ishaani so easily. NV started thinking while he left.

Ishaani was done making the Shivling and Bebe praised her for creating it so perfectly. She also asked her and everyone else to get ready and take the Shivling to the temple. However, Ishaani could not lift the Shivling alone and was struggling while NV helped her lift it.

Later, everyone went to the temple and placed the Shivling where it was supposed to be placed. The priest asked Ishaani and NV to sit together for the pooja but Ishaani hesitated. However, she then agreed and sat with NV for the pooja. On the other hand, NV thought that Ishaani was depressed already and him pushing her out from his life would make her more vulnerable. Ishaani prayed to get a divorce from NV because she wanted to get rid of Sid and NV from her life to live in peace.

Ishaani tried to tie a cloth around the bell of the temple for the Mannat while NV helped her with it. However, NV asked her to pray for something else as he had decided to divorce her, while Ishaani got shocked by his impromptu decision. The next day, NV was discussing Sid's case with other neurosurgeons who said that Sid's surgery was impossible because he already had a brain tumour. They also told him that the surgery might damage his brain cells. Meanwhile, Sid woke up and was happy to see Ishaani.

Sid told Ishaani that he would be permanently cured with her support while Ishaani asked him to take care of himself. Mr Mehta said that Sid's chances of being saved and getting his memory back were nil. NV saw Ishaani at the door but did not reveal Sid's condition to her. He also made sure that Ishaani did not have a conversation with Mr Mehta while Ishaani found it suspicious.

