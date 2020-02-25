Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 25: NV Saves Ishaani's Life

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on Star Plus on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show titled Sanjivani aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The second season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The show's timing has been shifted to 6:30 pm since February 3, 2020, and it airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 25, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani went home confused regarding NV's behaviour. However, she was clear in her head that NV was hiding something from her and was trying to figure out what could it be. Meanwhile, Bebe greeted her and shared her happiness as NV found a great doctor (Dr Mehta) for Sid's treatment. Bebe also added that she googled him and was happy that NV chose Dr Mehta for Sid's treatment.

Ishaani agreed and told her that it was extremely difficult to get his appointment and wanted to thank NV for it while wondering how did he make it possible. Later, Ishaani decided to make Pakoras for him because he loved it. She also asked Bebe to help her because she did not know how to cook. Bebe thought that it was the right time to bring NV and Ishaani closer, so she pretended to feel unwell and went to her room.

As Bebe did not help Ishaani, she went to look out for recipes online for making pakoras. Meanwhile, NV came there and got surprised to see Ishaani in the kitchen. She told him that it was her way of thanking him as he brought Dr Mehta to take up Sid's case. On the other hand, NV felt guilty because he was hiding Sid's condition from her. However, he decided to reveal it as soon as possible while also started making coffee as she was making pakoras.

After some time, Ishaani found Sid's file on the table and started reading it. She found out that Sid's condition could never be cured and got shocked. She felt betrayed and lashed out at NV and asked him if he had agreed to divorce her as he already knew it. She started panicking and blamed NV for betraying her. NV tried to explain her but she did not listen to him and ran away. She wanted to go away from both him and Sid while she started feeling dizzy. NV also ran behind her and started asking everyone about her but no one seemed to know.

Despite feeling dizzy, Ishaani continued walking and did not realise that a vehicle was heading her way. She went all numb and could not move while NV came to her rescue and saved her life. As Ishaani fell unconscious, NV had to take her to Sanjivani. At the hospital, Rahil consoled NV and asked him to not panic as nothing had happened to Ishaani.

Meanwhile, Dr Mehta entered there so NV took him to his cabin so that Ishaani did not get disturbed. Dr Mehta told him that he tried all the best possible ways to save Sid but unfortunately, nothing could save him. NV started panicking more because if Sid's condition worsened, Ishaani's condition would also get majorly affected.

