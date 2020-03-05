Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 5: NV Asks Ishaani To Do His And Bebe's Surgery

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday on Star Plus and Hotstar. Read to find out what happened in the latest episode of Sanjivani 2.

Sanjivani 2 written update for March 5, 2020

In the last Sanjivani 2 episode, NV lashed out at Ishaani for telling everyone the truth. She said that the white coat was not like any other coat or a doctor’s identity but it represented her years of hard work. She said that she did not want her years of hard work to go in the drain because of his lie. She also blamed him for lying and being selfish in order to save Sanjivani’s reputation.

NV shouted at her and then left from there. On the other hand, Rishab taunted Ishaani and asked her not to worry as anyhow NV would give Sid’s surgery to her. He also asked her if she had informed Sid that she never performed any surgery in the past three years. Ishaani started thinking about it and later decided to inform Sid about the truth and let him take the decision.

Sid was thinking about the after-surgery plans with Ishaani when she arrived there and told him that she did not perform a single surgery in 3 years. She asked him to decide for himself regarding whether did he want her to assist Dr Mehta with his surgery. Meanwhile, Rahil rushed to Ishaani and informed her that Bebe was admitted in the hospital because of her critical condition which left Ishaani shocked.

Ishaani came to find that NV got Bebe to the hospital. She asked Bebe to not worry as she would take care of her. Rishab handed over the reports to NV but Ishaani snatched it from. She read it and found about that Bebe’s liver was infected and said the same to NV. NV quickly called his assistants and asked them to cancel all his appointments without any delay. He got hyper but Ishaani grabbed his phone from him and made him sit down. She asked him to calm down and told him that nothing would happen to Bebe.

Ishaani told him that if his and Bebe's blood samples matched, then they could transplant his liver to her only if he agreed. NV was ready to give his liver and Rishab suggested to let Ishaani do the surgery as she was a liver transplant expert. Ishaani said that it was a complicated surgery and Rahil agreed with her. NV gave his and Bebe’s hands to Ishaani and said that both their lives were her responsibility.

At the surgery room, Ishaani assured NV that nothing would happen to them and gave him anaesthesia. Rishab threw tantrums at her during the surgery but Ishaani remained calm and quiet. Rishab was worried that if Ishaani completed it successfully then Sid’s case would be handed over to her and made a mistake while operating NV. He called Ishaani and told her that NV’s blood pressure was increasing because of some internal bleeding while Ishaani got shocked.

