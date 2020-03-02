Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 2: NV Refuses To Return Ishaani's Medicines

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday, on Star Plus and Hotstar. Read to find out what happened in the latest Sanjivani 2 episode.

'Sanjivani 2' written update for March 2, 2020

In the latest Sanjivani 2 episode, everyone looks at Sid who is not able to walk properly. He was on the verge of falling and the knife in his hand was about to hit Ishani but then NV holds him and asked Rahil to take him away. Rahil takes him away while

Bitto asks Dadi who Sid was. Dadi tells her that he was a patient who was getting his treatment done from Sanjivani and asks her not to worry.

Later, Rahil tells NV and Ishani that Sid would be fine by the next day. NV thinks that Sid has to be stable for the surgery but his condition has worsened after what had happened. Ishani also says the same after checking his reports. Rahil says that they should let him take rest till the morning.

Ishani sees that NV’s hand is bleeding and gets worried. She makes him sit and brings the first aid box. She treats NV's wound and tells him that it is very deep. However, NV was about to leave but Ishani stopps him. He wishes that she stops him from leaving her life and stares at her while she bandaged the wound. After she is done, he thanks her. Ishani says that the situation has given her the opportunity to do his first aid while he had stopped her from doing so earlier. NV wishes that he could make everything right too.

Ishani gets up and says that she had treated his wounds but what about her wounds which Sid had given her. She also says that on top of that, he is now blaming her for betraying him. She adds that she had been punished enough, but would make sure that he recovers so that he can realise who was the one who deserved the punishment.

After some time, Ishani enters the room and gets shocked after seeing that it is all decorated. NV comes inside too along with her. Ishani was about to slip but NV holds her. Bitto and Dadi also come there while Dadi tells NV that Bitto had arranged everything. However, NV asks Ishaani to ignore the decoration and go to bed.

The next day, Ishaani and NV notice that Ishaani seemed agitated and ask her if she wanted coffee or anything else but she refuses. He gives her Sid’s file and says that Rahil had informed him that his blood pressure increased last night. She asks NV to give her the medicine which he took from her last night back. NV makes her sit and asks her since when is she taking those pills. Ishani refuses to tell him anything and asks him to return her vitamines. NV says that overdose of medicines could harm her.

Ishani freaks out and holds his feet asking him for the medicine. He refuses and says that she does not need any medicine. She begs him to return the medicines while NV proposes a deal according to which he would give her the pills back once Sid’s heartbeat gets back normal. Ishani asks him to promise and he agrees.

