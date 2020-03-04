Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 4: NV Lies About Ishaani In The Board Meeting

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows which premiered on August 12, 2019.The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday on Star Plus and Hotstar. Read to find out what happened in the latest episode of Sanjivani 2.

'Sanjivani 2' written update for March 4, 2020

In the latest episode of Sanjivani 2, Ishaani was dressing NV’s wounds and said that it would take time to heal but its marks would stay. NV responded saying that he did not want it to heal as it was the only thing that signified his love for her. She tied a cloth across his hand and got up but her hair got stuck in his shirt's button.

NV tried to remove it but Ishaani wondered whether she should thank him as he helped her out of the pill's addiction. As soon as they stood close to each other, Sid woke up. Rahil rushed to check him and found that his vitals were dropping. He injected him and put him to sleep once again. Meanwhile, Ishaani wanted to prove herself to NV that she was capable enough to perform Sid's surgery.

Later that day, Rahil, Rishab and Ishaani were on a video call with Dr Mehta while Ishaani read Sid’s condition to him. Dr Mehta said that Sid’s condition was very serious and they might need to prepone his surgery if needed. Ishaani got worried while Mehta asked them if NV had decided who would be assisting him in the surgery.

Rahil told him that it was not yet decided whereas Rishab was thinking that he should not let Ishaani perform Sid’s surgery. He reminded Ishaani about her past blunder wherein she overdosed Sid during surgery and said that she was unfit to assist the surgery. Ishaani was about to panic when NV entered the room. NV told Ishaani that she would be performing her first surgery that day. Ishaani got emotional and hugged him after hearing it.

NV said that along with it he had another order for her. He told her that he was going to update her profile which will lead to the board members agreeing with her performing the surgery. Ishaani said that it was wrong but NV stood firm with a poker face. At the board meeting, all the members praised NV for the wonderful amenities in the hospital. They exclaimed that they were equally impressed with all the doctor’s profile of Sanjivani too, except for Ishaani's. They asked the reason why she was not performing any surgeries.

NV lied to them and said that she had been doing research and Rishab got furious. Later, a furious Rishab provoked Ishaani and told her that she misused her position in Sanjivani. Ishaani, despite NV’s warning, confessed that it was all a lie and she never did any research. The board members were disappointed with NV.

