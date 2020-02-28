Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 28: Sid Finds Out That NV And Ishaani Are Married

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday, on Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 28, 2020

In Friday's episode, NV approaches Ishaani and tells that he was not aware of Bebe and Bittu's surprise and asks her to be a part of it for the sake of their happiness. Ishaani agrees, and in return she asks him to let her perform Sid's surgery. However, NV disagrees with her while Ishaani stands there with a poker face. Later, NV plucks out a button of his shirt and asks Ishaani to stitch it back without shaking her hands.

Ishaani is hesitant. NV asks her to practise well before taking up the task. NV was about to leave when Ishaani stops him. She starts stitching the button but fails. NV asks her to understand that performing surgery is not easy and she needed more practice. Meanwhile, Sid enters the scene and leaves both of them shocked.

Ishaani sees Sid and immediately pushes the 'Navisha' mug down which breaks into pieces. Looking at the broken mug, NV is shattered while Sid asks them what was written on the mug. He was about to check when Rahil enters the room and asks him to accompany him for his treatment. After Sid leaves, NV gathers the broken pieces and leaves from there too. On the other hand, Ishaani is relieved as Sid did not hear their conversation.

Later, Bittu gives them a second surprise which was a bike. Both NV and Ishaani feel awkward and NV the former tells them that they cannot ride it. However, Bittu requests them to at least take some pictures with it. Bebe too insists the same. She pushes both of them together and NV holds Ishaani in the process. Sid comes there too shocking everyone again. When he asks them whose bike it was, Bittu tells him that it was a gift for NV and his wife. Bebe takes her away from them before she could reveal who NV's wife was. Meanwhile, Sid asks NV where his wife was and he replies that she stays far away from him.

Sid requests NV to click some pictures of him and Ishaani with the bike. NV keeps his emotions in control and clicks a picture of them with the bike. While Bittu was about to give NV and Ishaani their third surprise which was a cake, Sid too was about to give Ishaani his proposal card. Rahil gets to know about it and runs to stop him from doing so. However, Sid sees Ishaani and NV cut their anniversary cake and lashes out at both of them for keeping him in the dark. He also calls NV a backstabber and asks Ishaani why did she not wait for him. Both NV and Ishaani tries to make him understand, but Sid is not ready to listen to anyone. He cuts their anniversary cake, eats it, wishes them happiness and throws the cake away.

