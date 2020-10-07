Sapna Choudhary's Biography: What Is Her Husband's Name? All About Her Life & Career

Popular Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has welcomed a baby boy in her life on Wednesday, October 6. The news was confirmed by her husband Veer Sahu when he admitted that he has become a father. His wife Sapna Choudhary is popular for items songs in Bollywood films like Veere Ki Wedding, Nanu Ki Jaanu and more. Not only that, but she has also made an appearance in the most controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at Sapna Choudhary’s biography.

Personal life

Hailing from Mahipalpur, Delhi, Sapna was born in the year 1990. After the demise of her father, Sapna took up her hobbies of singing and dancing as her business and gained capital and fame with her art. On October 6, 2020, Veer Sahu, took to Facebook, to post a 26-minute long video in which he revealed that he and Sapna secretly tied the knots with each other and have also extended a warm welcome to a baby boy in their family. While sharing the video he wrote,

Sapna Choudhary’s career

The popular dancer began her career by being a part of an orchestra team in Haryana. Later, she began to stage dance and her song Solid Body Rae which was released by More Music Company became a massive hit. After gaining recognition in Haryana and adjoining states, Sapna then went on to croon 20 songs and made her Bollywood debut with the item number in the film Journey of Bhangover.

She rose to fame with her multiple item numbers and viral song videos. From Nanu Ki Janu to Veere Ki Wedding, she has made brief appearances in several Bollywood films. Along with it, she also featured as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 11. Apart from this, she also appeared in the television show Lado – Virpur Ki Mardaani which was the season 2 of hit serial Naa Aana Is Desh Lado.

