Sapna Choudhary And Hubby Veer Sahu Welcome A Baby Boy

Dancer and artist Sapna Choudhary and her husband Veer Sahu have recently been blessed with a baby boy. Husband Veer Sahu took to social media to announce the news in a live session. Read ahead to know more.

Reports have stated that both Sapna Choudhary and her newly born baby born are healthy and doing well at the moment. Many reports also indicated that fans were shocked to hear the news as they did not know Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu were married as they were rarely spotted together. Veer Sahu had recently gone live on Facebook as well to clear the air and mentioned the couple was doing well.

Who is Sapna Chodhary?

Sapna Choudhary was born in September 1990. Her interest and talent in dancing and singing gained her much fame. She is one of the most popular Haryani artists. Her song 'Solid Body' went viral on YouTube and is one of the most-watched songs by the artist.

After she gained fame, she was also seen in many movies. In 2018, Sapna Choudhary performed a dance number in the movie Veere Di Wedding. The movie, which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, among others, in pivotal roles. The film was much liked by the audiences and did quite well at the box office according to various reports. Sapna Choudhary was then also seen in Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant and fans loved her.

She is also very active on her Instagram and keeps it very updated. In her last Instagram story, fans could see the star in a black kurta with make-up on. Many fans liked the post and commented on it. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot the star in a sleek avatar. She had dewy make-up and gave the camera a stern look. The star has uploaded the post on the occasion of her birthday, as mentioned in the caption. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Sapna Choudhary's Instagram

