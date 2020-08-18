Sapna Choudhary Drives On Streets With 'Shiba Ki Rani' Blasting On The Stereo

Singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary recently took to Instagram reels to share a fun and casual video of herself while she was driving across a street. The video also features a young boy who seems to be enjoying the fresh breeze through the sunroof of the vehicle. Fans have been loving the reel video as they express their love for the artist through the comments section of the post.

Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi times

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary recently took to social media to share a fun short video of herself taking a ride in her car. In the reel video posted, she can be seen driving her car peacefully while being dressed in a sleeveless boat neck top. The cream colour top has been put together with a pair of black pants while her makeup has been kept light with hair open. A young boy can be seen standing in the car to put his head through the sunroof and enjoy the fresh breeze.

The song Shiba Ki Rani by Veer Sahu can be heard playing on the car stereo while they take a ride. Sapna Choudhary can also be seen mouthing the words while she drives her car with eyes on the road. The young boy in the neon coat can also be seen singing the lyrics while he looks out of the sunroof.

In the caption for the post, Sapna Choudhary has mentioned the lyrics of the Haryanvi song, Shiba Ki Rani. She has written two lines from the song in the Hindi language while also mentioning artist Veera Sahu in the original reel video. Through the hashtags, she has mentioned that she is being a Haryanvi while also calling herself ‘Desi Queen’. Have a look at the fun reel video here.

In the comments section of the post, her fans can be seen speaking highly of her while also expressing their thoughts for the artist. They can also be seen calling the video cute and adorable. Have a look at a few comments here.

Previously, Sapna Choudhary had posted a video of herself riding a Bullet through an isolated road. She could be seen riding a Bullet motorbike in a black turtleneck and blue jeans. In the caption for the post, she had also mentioned her love for Bullet bikes and how much she enjoyed the entire experience. Have a look at the video from Sapna Choudhary’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sapna Choudhary Instagram

